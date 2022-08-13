Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.35) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE DEO opened at $188.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.52. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

