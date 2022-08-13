Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HWM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $38.65.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

