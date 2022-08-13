H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the July 15th total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.0 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HRUFF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Further Reading

