Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Hugo Boss stock opened at €58.14 ($59.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($61.20).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.