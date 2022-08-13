Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Piper Sandler

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Humacyte from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 19.45 and a current ratio of 19.45. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 10,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, insider William John Scheessele acquired 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $49,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $116,698. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.