Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Humacyte from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 19.45 and a current ratio of 19.45. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 10,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, insider William John Scheessele acquired 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $49,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $116,698. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.