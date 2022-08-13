Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE HUN opened at $30.03 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.