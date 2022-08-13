Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $24,560.68 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $24,560.68 or 1.00233188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $957.14 million and $367,695.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars.

