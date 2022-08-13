HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $260.40

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCMGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.40 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 223 ($2.69). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.72), with a volume of 34,363 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

