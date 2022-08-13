Hydro Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Hydro has a total market cap of $345,381.40 and $4,837.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Hydro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,581.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037278 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128255 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063352 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
HYDRO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Buying and Selling Hydro
