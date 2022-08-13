Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €400.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €447.00 ($456.12) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Hypoport Stock Performance
Shares of HYQ stock opened at €249.00 ($254.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 45.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €207.31 and a 200-day moving average of €287.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hypoport has a one year low of €172.80 ($176.33) and a one year high of €612.00 ($624.49).
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
Recommended Stories
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.