Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €400.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €447.00 ($456.12) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Stock Performance

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €249.00 ($254.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 45.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €207.31 and a 200-day moving average of €287.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hypoport has a one year low of €172.80 ($176.33) and a one year high of €612.00 ($624.49).

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.