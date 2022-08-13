Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hywin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 36,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,238. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Hywin has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Institutional Trading of Hywin

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Hywin worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

