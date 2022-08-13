IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.33.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 343.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $906,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 329,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

