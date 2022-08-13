IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.33.
NASDAQ IAC opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
