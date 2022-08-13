IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IDA stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.78. 161,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,251. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

