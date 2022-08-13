Idavoll Network Market Capitalization Achieves $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002393 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038031 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013941 BTC.
About Idavoll Network
Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.
Buying and Selling Idavoll Network
Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.