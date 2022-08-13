Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the July 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 198,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,486. Ilika has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ilika from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

