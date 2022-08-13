Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ILMN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $412.00 price target on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $208.33 on Friday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,471.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

