Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $117.30 on Top Exchanges

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $76.35 million and $12.09 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $117.30 or 0.00478534 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00038325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars.

