ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $25,737.93 and $1,549.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00268553 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 213.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,982,211 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.