Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Chardan Capital

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Stock Performance

Shares of IMTX opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. Immatics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.68 million. Immatics had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 18.88%. Equities analysts expect that Immatics will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Immatics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 121,754 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immatics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 445,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.