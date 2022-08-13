Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Shares Up 1.2%

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.46. 63,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,580,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

