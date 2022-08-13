Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after buying an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after buying an additional 447,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,081,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,289,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,521,000 after buying an additional 233,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after buying an additional 36,004 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

