Impossible Finance Trading Up 1% This Week (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $797,647.80 and approximately $530.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

