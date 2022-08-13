Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $317,392.64 and approximately $447.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

