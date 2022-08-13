Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,877,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Indoor Harvest Price Performance

Shares of INQD remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 1,626,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,538. Indoor Harvest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on providing production platforms, mechanical systems, and complete custom designed build outs for controlled environment agriculture and building integrated agriculture for the cannabis industry. The company also provides consulting and other services. Indoor Harvest Corp.

