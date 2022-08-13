Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Short Interest Update

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Price Performance

NASDAQ ITAQ remained flat at $10.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

Further Reading

