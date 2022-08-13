InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of IHT stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 million, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of -0.02.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.