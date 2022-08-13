InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the July 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of IPOOF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.76. 156,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,238. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $240.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 58.06% and a return on equity of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

