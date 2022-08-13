Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires $583,694.25 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 122,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $583,694.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,745,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,793,257.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.
  • On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91.
  • On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $407,977.56.
  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $559,618.40.
  • On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20.
  • On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $507,217.96.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $480,508.81.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $534,899.20.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BEN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

