Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires $583,694.25 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 122,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $583,694.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,745,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,793,257.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91.

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $407,977.56.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $559,618.40.

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $507,217.96.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $480,508.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $534,899.20.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BEN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

