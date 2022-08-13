Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $731.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $658.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

