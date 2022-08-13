Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,153,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,029,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 4.1 %

FNA stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

