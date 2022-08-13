Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells $59,724.98 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 22,453 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $59,724.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 432,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.0 %

PRTK opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PRTK. StockNews.com raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 800,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,752,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.