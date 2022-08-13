Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells $59,724.98 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 22,453 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $59,724.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 432,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.0 %
PRTK opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on PRTK. StockNews.com raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
