Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $419,267.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,619,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $421,176.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total value of $420,072.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.21, for a total value of $421,383.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $390,931.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $189.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.36, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

