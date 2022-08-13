Insider Selling: Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

TBK opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,356,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 235,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

