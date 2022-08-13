Insider Selling: Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Triumph Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %
TBK opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,356,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 235,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
