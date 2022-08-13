Insider Selling: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 2.0 %

UVE opened at $12.87 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $292.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -640.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 530,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219,723 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.