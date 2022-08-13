Insight Protocol (INX) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Insight Protocol (INX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $97,360.76 and approximately $109,799.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,484.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00128599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064390 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

