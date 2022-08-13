Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the July 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Integrated Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:INTV remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,689. Integrated Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Integrated Ventures
