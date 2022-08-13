Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the July 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTV remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,689. Integrated Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2021, it owned approximately 914 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

