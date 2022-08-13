Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance

IQMDU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

