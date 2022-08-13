Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 37,046 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $24.86.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $323.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $138,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

