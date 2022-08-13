Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 37,046 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $24.86.
Intercorp Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44.
Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $323.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.