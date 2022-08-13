Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Given New $6.25 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Intrusion Trading Up 5.0 %

Intrusion stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 245.59% and a negative return on equity of 712.46%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intrusion by 4.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 698,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth $354,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

