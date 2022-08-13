Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $486.66 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.17.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

