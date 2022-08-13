Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
VBF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 21,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,930. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.
Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
