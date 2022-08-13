Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 40.8% in July

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the July 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.35. 30,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,148. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
