Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 40.8% in July

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the July 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.35. 30,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,148. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

