Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PTF stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, reaching $135.10. 8,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,035. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.80. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $103.80 and a one year high of $186.47.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.