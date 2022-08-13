Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,675,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PUI traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

