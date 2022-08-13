Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Up 92.9% in July

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.73 and a 1-year high of $195.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.69.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

