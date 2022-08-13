IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIX stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.31. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. On average, research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

