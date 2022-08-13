iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Swan Global Investments LLC

Swan Global Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,252,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,966,939. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.78. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

