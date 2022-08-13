iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SUSB opened at $24.30 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

