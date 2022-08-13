iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 8,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,772. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTH Get Rating ) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 4.72% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.