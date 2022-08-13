iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 8,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,772. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $25.77.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
