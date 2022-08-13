iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 105.4% in July

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 105.4% from the July 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IGOV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. 89,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,162. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading

